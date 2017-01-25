Bruno Mars Joins List Of Grammy Awards Performers

January 25, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: Bruno Mars, Entertainment, Grammy Awards, Grammys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars will bring his upbeat, funky swag to the Grammys stage.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the singer-songwriter-producer will perform at the Feb. 12 show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Mars, a four-time Grammy winner, is nominated for album of the year as a co-producer on Adele’s comeback effort, “25.” He worked on the ballad “All I Ask.”

Other album of the year nominees include Drake, Justin Bieber, Sturgill Simpson and Beyonce, who is the overall top nominee with nine.

Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend and Keith Urban will also perform at the show, which will air live on CBS. James Corden will host the show.

Mars released his third album, “24K Magic,” in November.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia