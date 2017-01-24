Woman Went “Bananas” At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Clearwater woman wasn’t monkeying around when she tried to get Donald Trump’s attention shortly before his inauguration.

Kelly Weidman, 48, is accused of smearing bananas on cars at his Mar-a-Lago estate and typing profanities on one of the resort’s computers on Friday, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Weidman, who works as a postal clerk, reportedly tried to drive her car onto the property around 1 a.m. but was turned away by security guards.

They spotted her on the grounds again around 6:30 a.m. and again told her to leave, according to her arrest report.

When guards saw her on the grounds again just before 8 a.m., they contacted the authorities.

Weidman reportedly told the arriving officers that she want to be arrested because no one was taking her claim that she was being cyber attacked seriously. She was arrested after she refused to leave the property.

Weidman was charged with misdemeanor trespassing.