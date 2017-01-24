Two People Charged After 50 Pets Die In House Fire

January 24, 2017 5:42 AM
Filed Under: Animal Cruelty, pets

MERRITT ISLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A central Florida man and woman face nearly 80 counts of animal cruelty after more than 50 animals died in a house fire earlier this month.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Jacquelyn Traum, 67, and Daniel Brantley, 55, inhumanely housed a large amount of animals within a small space under “deplorable” conditions.

Having so many animals led to overcrowding, which likely contributed to the deaths of the pets that were unable to escape the January 11th fire, according to sheriff’s investigators.

The animals killed included 45 cats, a parrot and at least four dogs and a raccoon. Fifteen other pets were rescued and remain in the care of animal service workers.

