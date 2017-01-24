Two Charged In MLK Day Park Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a break in the case of a deadly shooting at a park on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

During a Miami-Dade commission meeting Tuesday morning, police director Juan Perez made the announcement.

“One of the most disturbing incidents we’ve had so far this year happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,” said Perez. “A day when we celebrate the legend that he was and what he stood for. The fact that we are all supposed to be standing for equality and peace and the things he sacrificed his life for. When we had that horrific incident where so many people were shot at the park, it made national news. So hot off the press, right now, Ricky Carter, the major from the Northside district and his outstanding staff have two in custody responsible for the shooting of those people.”

Perez didn’t offer details on the arrests but did tell the commission the could sleep better knowing that two of those responsible for the shooting had been taken off the street.

Police later identified those taken into custody as 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee and 17-year-old Robert Britt. Both have been charged with attempted second degree murder. Brownlee was also charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon while Britt was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Investigators have said the shooting was sparked by a gang fight at the park.

The shooting happened at around 3:40 p.m. at the park located at 6000 NW 32nd Court.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire just west of where food trucks and booths had been set up.

A total of eight people, ages 11 to 30, were hit by flying bullets. Six of the injured were taken to the hospital, the other two were treated on the scene.