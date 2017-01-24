Two Arrested In Connection To Prepper Spray Robberies

January 24, 2017 6:58 PM By Joan Murray
Crime

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Plantation police said two teenage girls wanted for a string of violent robberies throughout Broward County are in custody.

Eighteen-year-old Erica Abraham faced a judge Tuesday morning after she was picked up on an outstanding warrant Monday afternoon.

Plantation PD said she was travelling with a 16-year-old girl who is tied to the attacks.

The two, along with a young man, are accused of following a 73-year-old woman home to her Plantation community last week.

Surveillance shows the dark Nissan Altima following behind the woman’s car

Police said her car was bumped and she was pepper sprayed and then punched in her face so the thieves could steal her purse.

The three suspects, police say, are responsible for three other attacks in Plantation and are suspected of similar attacks in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach.

During Abraham’s court appearance, the prosecutor told the judge that Abraham has a significant juvenile record.

