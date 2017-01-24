Trump Expected To Sign Orders For Keystone, Dakota Pipelines

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign more executive actions Tuesday – among those the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

The president met with auto industry leaders Tuesday morning among them General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne.

Just a day before the president met with CEO’s, union officials, and the bipartisan congressional leadership.

Wedged in between those meetings were three executive actions.

As the night ended, President Trump re-litigated election results with Congressional allies and opponents.

While meeting with Congressional leaders in the state dining room, sources say, President Trump told lawmakers he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton due to three to five million illegal ballots – an unsubstantiated talking point.

Earlier in the Oval Office, the president devoted time to symbolically amplifying top campaign promises – three “presidential memorandums” on trade, abortion and federal hiring. One withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – a deal that Trump helped torpedo during the campaign.

U.S. allies Japan and Australia backed the deal with nine other Pacific-rim countries. Former President Barack Obama pushed it but got nowhere. Pro-trade Republicans lost the debate to the Trump protectionist wave.

With union leaders, Trump pushed an expansion of spending on roads, bridges and other infrastructure. It’s a topic that many unions support and Congressional Democrats have warmed up to.

The president also imposed a freeze on all new federal hiring – exceptions were made for the military and jobs with a national security or public safety role. One expert suggested the action could affect as little as one-fifth of the federal workforce.

Trump also reinstated the so-called Mexico City policy. It requires foreign non-government organizations that receive funding from the U.S. to refrain from performing or promoting abortions.

President Trump is also expected to sign another executive order this week implementing a five-year ban on former administration officials working as lobbyists.