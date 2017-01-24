Trump Bans EPA From Talking To Press, Posting On Social Media

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump appears to have banned employees with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from speaking with reporters and posting updates on social media.

According to the Associated Press, the social media ban is part of new restrictions at the EPA under Trump’s administration.

Just a day before, the Huffington Post reported EPA grants had been frozen and agency employees were not allowed to speak about it.

According to the Hill, Trump administration officials reportedly told the Department of Interior to stop sending tweets from its accounts this past weekend after the National Park Service retweeted information about crowd sizes at Trump’s inauguration.

During Tuesday’s daily White House briefing Press Secretary Sean Spicer had little to say about the EPA gag order.

“I don’t know. That story literally is breaking as we were entering the briefing room,” said Spicer. “I don’t have any information at this time.”

He went on to say the White House is looking into reports of the gag order.

“I don’t think it’s any surprise that when there’s an administration turnover, that we’re gonna review the policies,” said Spicer.