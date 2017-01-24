Tornado, Storm Damage Forces Hialeah Neighbors From Their Homes

January 24, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Hialeah, Tornado

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – Residents of four apartment buildings in Hialeah are trying to figure out where to go after Monday’s storms made them unsafe to live in.

The apartments, in West Hialeah, sustained serious damage after Monday’s early morning storm winds and a tornado, with top winds of 107 miles per hour, ripped through the area.

“We have nowhere else to go,” lamented Ashley Leon who lives in one of the apartments with her parents.

Leon works and attends college. She said this interruption in her life is a major hardship.

“I had an exam today so I had to find somewhere with internet today to study,” said Leon.

Clean up crews from Restorations Unlimited spent Monday and Tuesday removing debris from the apartments. The roofs were heavily damaged and extensive cleanup work will need to be done before people can move back in.

Richard Burns, from the restoration company, said it will be awhile before residents can return.

“From what I can see most everyone is safe, is safe and sound, and that’s most important. Everything else can be replaced. They’re gonna be out for a couple of weeks. That’s gonna be the hardest part and their contents,” said Burns.

Meanwhile, Leon said she’ll have to figure out a place where she and her family can stay.

“It’s just really unexpected. You don’t plan for things like that. You just figure it out as you go,” said Leon.

The Red Cross said they plan to reach out to Leon to see if there is anything they can co. So far, they have assisted 13 families from apartments totaling 44 people.

