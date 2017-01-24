Ryan Tannehill To Have Second MRI, Surgery Still A Possibility

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins season may be over but the issue of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s injured left knee is still ongoing.

Tannehill sprained both the ACL and MCL in his knee during Miami’s Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals when he was hit low by Calias Campbell.

Miami went on to win that game and their next two with backup QB Matt Moore under center, clinching the team’s first playoff berth since 2008.

As the Dolphins moved closer to their Wild Card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it was never taken off the table that Tannehill could return and play for Miami.

He never did though, and now there is talk that Tannehill may actually need surgery despite the team saying that he would be able to play again without going under the knife.

According to WQAM’s Orlando Alzugaray, Tannehill will get a second MRI on his knee on Monday in order to see whether surgery will in fact be necessary.

The Dolphins are still a ways away from taking the field in preparations for the 2017 season.

Voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) won’t begin until mid-to-late May and mandatory minicamp would come in early-to-mid June.

Surgery for a partially torn ACL and MCL generally brings a recovery time of six-to-nine months.

Should Tannehill need surgery, that would keep him sidelined until at least August, which is when the team will be participating in training camp and the NFL Preseason.

The 2017 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 7th but the Dolphins Week 1 game will more than likely be played on Sunday, September 10th.