Police Set Up Massive Perimeter To Catch Cellphone Store Robbers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are on the scene of a robbery investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night.

According to police, several suspects held up a Miami Lakes AT&T store.

Police followed them down the 826 then to the 824 into Kendall.

Officers were able to track the suspects because one of the phones the thieves took had its GPS activated.

A massive perimeter has been set up at 117th Avenue and 172nd Street near a home involved in all of this.

Police spotted two vehicles, a Nissan Altima and a white van, that they knew were associated with the suspects.

