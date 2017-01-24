Miami Hurricanes 2017 Football Schedule Released

CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook

Mark your Google calendars and call the box offices, we now know when and where the Hurricanes will be playing this coming season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the football schedules for all of its member schools Tuesday.

Miami’s schedule includes seven home games and five road matchups.

The Canes will open the 2017 season at home against Bethune-Cookman on September 2nd before going on a two-game road trip to Arkansas State on September 9th and a trip to Tallahassee to face rival Florida State the following Saturday, September 16th.

UM will play five games in the first month of the season – rounding out September with a home tilt against Toledo, a team the Canes have only played once before (a 24-14 win in 1987), on September 23rd and a road game at Duke just six days later.

Unlike this past season, October won’t be a “murderous row” of games for the Canes. Miami’s will open the month on a bye week (Oct. 7) before having a pair of home games – a Thursday night showdown with Georgia Tech on October 12th and an October 21st meeting with Syracuse.

October ends with the Hurricanes traveling to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to face the Tar Heels – a team Miami has lost to in each of the past two seasons.

UM will play three of its final four games of the regular season at home. Being at home should help the Canes as November can be categorized as their toughest stretch.

Virginia Tech will come to Hard Rock Stadium on November 4th, followed by storied rival Notre Dame coming to Miami on November 11th. The Canes will then host Virginia on November 18th in their home finale and “Senior Day” game.

The Canes will spend Thanksgiving in Pennsylvania as they end the season against the Pitt Panthers on November 24th.

The ACC championship game is set for December 2nd in Orlando’s Camping World Stadium – hosting the winners from the Atlantic and Coastal divisions.

Looking at the schedule, Miami has been given a favorable draw.

Because UM’s offense will feature a new quarterback, opening the season against the FCS-level Wildcats will be a good way to ease the new signal caller – whether it is last year’s top reserve Malik Rosier or one of any neophytes Jack Allison, N’Kosi Perry or Cade Weldon – into the year.

The total 2016 record of Miami’s 2017 opponents is 80-70 and seven of its opponents this season made it to a bowl game in 2016. Only four of those seven teams won their bowl – Florida State, Arkansas State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

Granted, plenty of things could happen between now and September. The initial outlook of UM’s schedule is a positive one that could end up yielding the Hurricanes’ first 10-win season since 2003.

Catch every Miami Hurricanes football game broadcast live on Miami Sports Radio 560 WQAM.

Season tickets for the 2017 Miami Hurricanes football schedule are on sale now – visit HurricaneSports.com or call 1-800-GO-CANES for more information. Season ticket prices begin at only $160.

.