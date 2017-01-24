Larranaga: Upcoming Homestand “Is A Huge Stretch For Us”

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap Saturday night’s loss against Duke. They also discuss developing the Canes young roster and preview their upcoming matchup against Boston College.

On the loss at Duke- “In the 2nd half for some reason the players got themselves in a hurry and that caused turnovers and Duke was able to score off the turnovers, they score 25 points off turnovers and that’s something we should be able to control.”

“Our bench had zero points, 3 guys are doing most of our scoring and we need more, we don’t really have what I call a go to guy with his back to the basket.”

On being mic’d up- “I forgot about it and I normally do. I don’t use vulgarity ever with the players, when the game starts I’m not paying attention to it.”

On Miami’s upcoming homestand- “This is a huge stretch for us, they are all playing well.”

