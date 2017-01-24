Kendall Van Fire Leads To Questions About Illegal Gas Distribution

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It appeared to be a simple fire in a van, but it got complicated real fast.

Chopper4 was over the scene Monday as Miami-Dade firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The flames flared up, giving two firefighters quite the scare and pushing them away.

Eventually they had to pour foam on the blaze to snuff it out.

Law enforcement sources told CBS4 the van contained a liquid storage bladder, which is common with individuals who sell gasoline illegally.

“Apparently we had some illegal storage of gasoline inside the vehicle,” said Capt. Ernie Jillson. “It was a rather large fire. It took a lot of hands to put it out.”

A total of fifteen units were engaged in fighting the fire – all of them are OK.

Neighbors said they haven’t seen the van before.

Arson investigators are on the scene.

Police are speaking with someone, but no one is in custody.

If you have any information that can help police with their investigation, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.