Heat’s Luke Babbit Gets Slapped In The Face By Zaza Pachulia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Heat are in the process of turning their season around, and they’ve done it quite abruptly.

Winners of four straight games, Miami took down the league-leading Golden State Warriors on Monday night thanks to a last-second three pointer from Dion Waiters.

But the game-winning shot wasn’t the only explosive moment at the American Airlines Arena.

Heat fans should be pretty familiar with Zaza Pachulia.

Mostly from his days with the Atlanta Hawks, Pachulia and the Heat have never been fond of one another.

Physical play and hard fouls have been a constant with Pachulia throughout his career and Monday’s game was no different.

Following a change in possession, Pachulia threw his left hand into the face of Miami’s Luke Babbit as they began to run down the court.

Zaza starting to get cocky, straight up slaps Luke Babbitt while running up court pic.twitter.com/NvfHaNvfR8 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 24, 2017

Credit Babbit for staying on his feet and taking the ‘slap in the face’ like a man, but he was clearly caught off guard.

This comes just days after Pachulia made headlines for a hard foul on Russell Westbrook, after which he stood over the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

The two have had a back-and-fourth in the media since, with Westbrook vowing revenge and Pachulia basically saying bring it on.