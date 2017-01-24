Deputies: 4-Year-Old Child Shot At Tampa Apartment Complex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Another case of an innocent child being shot has shaken a neighborhood in Central Florida.

Sheriff’s investigators say a 4-year-old child has been shot at an apartment complex near the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that the child was shot Tuesday morning.

The statement didn’t include the child’s name, gender or condition.

Local news outlets report the shooting occurred at the gated Key Vista Apartments.

The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)