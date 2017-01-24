Bokamper On Landry: “Jarvis Is The Heartbeat Of The Football Team”

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker, current radio sideline reporter and host of The Audible, Kim Bokamper joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Miami Dolphins football.

On Jarvis Landry- “To me Jarvis is the heartbeat of the football team, he’s the emotional leader. Look at [DeVante] Parker, you can see him taking on some of Jarvis’s characteristics. Now is the time to give him the long term contract and lock him down.”

On re-signing Kenny Stills- “I don’t want to disrupt that wide receiver room. Give Stills a contract, I don’t want to see that group break up.”

On the Dolphins offseason needs- “A big Mike [middle] linebacker would be good for this team. I still think the Dolphins could use another cornerback and I think the Dolphins should go in that direction.”

On Curtis’ love life- “If he would shave and shower it would make a big difference.”

