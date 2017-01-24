Blake James On Canes Schedule: “University Of Miami Is A National Draw”

January 24, 2017 6:07 PM
Miami Hurricanes Athletic Director, Blake James joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz show on 560 WQAM to talk about UM releasing their schedule for the 2017 season. They discuss season tickets sales rising and if he has spoken to Coach Richt since Miami’s win at the Russell Athletic Bowl. They also talk about the national publicity the Canes basketball team has received, attendance at the Watsco Center and whether James has spoken to any of the football players that left for the NFL.

“I like winning. I’m too competitive, so I don’t want to go to a game with the mindset that we are going to lose.”

On Miami getting several weekday games- “I get the reasoning from our TV partners, ESPN. University of Miami is a national draw. I just have the concern with the home weekday game.”

On speaking with Canes players heading to the NFL- “I’ve spoken to them. My conversation with them is to plan on how to get them to finish their degree.”

