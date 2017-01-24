Big O’s Senior Bowl Spotlight – Day One

CBS Miami: Twitter | Facebook

560 WQAM’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray has taken his show on the road – literally – as he is in Mobile, Alabama for the 2017 college football Senior Bowl.

Broadcasting live each weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big O will watch and analyze all of the participating players – keeping a watchful eye for players that should be on Dolphins’ fans radar.

Leading up to the Senior Bowl, which will be played on January 28th, Big O will spotlight four players that to have stood out and could end up being assets if they found themselves drafted by Miami this coming April.

Today’s players:

Ryan Anderson

• College: Alabama

• Position: LB

• Height: 6-foot-2

• Weight: 253 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 61 total tackles; 19 tackles for loss; 9 sacks; 4 forced fumbles. First Team All-SEC

• What scouts are saying: “Anderson is a stoutly built linebacker prospect who plays a physical brand of football…was asked to mainly lineup at the defensive end position and rush the passer…has proven effective in this role, but will need to move off the line in the NFL…better suited to play outside linebacker in a 3-4 system…loves to battle in the trenches and works to stuff the run…a tone setter in that he routinely delivers big hits.” – Jon Dove

• What Big O says: “This guy is thick, strong and a fast edge rusher. This guy would be a terrific outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins. He’s big enough to play either outside or inside linebacker and he could play in either a 4-3 or 3-4 scheme. He’s one of those guys that you look forward to seeing play.”

Ethan Pocic

• College: LSU

• Position: Offensive Guard; Center

• Height: 6-foot-7

• Weight: 302 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 92 knockdown blocks; 1 sack allowed; team had 100-yard rusher in 28 of his 37 starts; First Team All-America by Football Writers Association of America.

• What scouts are saying: “Ethan Pocic has a great all-around game…has very good length to play just about any position on the line…much underrated at the point of attack, where he wins with underrated strength and quick feet…consistently maintains solid pad level despite his unordinary height…only question with his transition to the next level is whether he can stick at the center position…he has some experience at guard, that will ease doubts about his transition to a different position…he has NFL starter written all over him.” – Ryan Roberts

• What Big O says: “This guy has a boat load of talent. When you look at Pocic, you see a guy who can slide really easy and can fit really well in Miami’s zone-blocking scheme. He’s a center at heart but can be taught to play other positions. He gives you position flexibility – I think you can draft Pocic, cut Branden Albert and use that money to sign a left guard, then use Pocic at right guard and allow him to be the right guard and backup center if Mike Pouncey goes down.”

Haason Reddick

• College: Temple

• Position: Defensive Line

• Height: 6-foot-1

• Weight: 230 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 65 total tackles; 22.5 tackles for loss; 10.5 sacks; First Team All-American Athletic Conference.

• What scouts are saying: “Haason Reddick is an undersized defensive end prospect who’ll need to play outside linebacker in the NFL…which shouldn’t be a major problem because he has experience dropping into coverage and the athleticism to play in space…uses his athleticism and quickness to put pressure on the quarterback…features good suddenness which allows him change direction…also does a good job dipping his shoulder and flattening around the edge…works to set the edge and plays with a ton of effort against the run…is always in pursuit of the football…needs to improve his hand usage and ability to disengage…has enough athleticism and instincts to develop into an NFL starter.” – Jon Rove

• What Big O says: “He’s going to play outside linebacker in the NFL – he can also play inside linebacker. He’s used to working off the edge and using his athleticism to get after the quarterback, but he’s athletic enough to drop back into coverage. He needs to improve his hands. But most college players come in with things to work on. It’ll be interesting to see where he works out. He’s talented enough to play in either defensive scheme – 4-3 or 3-4 – and he’s another guy that could be an option for Miami.”

Tarell Basham

• College: Ohio University

• Position: Defensive Line

• Height: 6-foot-4

• Weight: 262 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 48 total tackles; 14.5 tackles for loss; 10.5 sacks; 12 quarterback pressures; 1 forced fumble.

• What scouts are saying: “Tarell Basham is an intriguing edge rusher…can be rotational edge rusher at the next level…well balanced in that he is equally as good at getting to the quarterback as he is at stopping the run…has the strength to be able to set the edge at the next level…still developing…needs to work on his pass rushing moves and use better technique with his arms…can be a real steal in the late rounds of the draft.” – Unnamed scout

• What Big O says: “This is a guy who’s been on a lot of people’s radar. He is probably more of a 4-3 defensive end. Remember guys, outside of Cam Wake, the Dolphins don’t have any real youth at pass rusher – you’re not going to count on Dion Jordan. He’s produced at a high level and when you watch him play, you see a natural pass rusher out there. He’s won a lot of his battles with his natural skills, but he has to refine his pass rushing skills. He’s kind of a project, but he’s definitely a guy you look at on that third day.”