Best Comedy Shows Coming To Miami In Spring 2017

For those with New Year’s resolutions to enjoy more laughs in 2017, there is no shortage of comedy in South Florida. These five comedy shows in the Miami area this Spring are sure to provide tons of laughs and entertainment. From comedy with a little magic mixed in to a family friendly comedy show, there is something for every taste on this list of comedy shows. Most of these shows will sell out so be sure to follow the links and buy tickets as soon as possible.
An Evening With David Sedaris
Knight Concert Hall
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 949-6722
www.arshtcenter.org
Date: April 20, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Be ready for a night of humor with NPR Humorist David Sedaris at the Knight Concert Hall. Sedaris is also the bestselling author of Naked, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim and Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls. This show will be right before his new book, Theft By Finding, is released on June 6, 2017. He is known for ‘slicing through cultural euphemisms and political correctness’ and as a ‘master of satire’.
Gabriel Iglesias: FluffyMania
James L Knight Center
400 S.E. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 416-5970
www.jlkc.com
Date: March 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
Growing up in Ssection 8 housing in California with a single mother and 5 siblings, Gabriel Iglesias learned to use a sense of humor to deal with life’s struggles at a young age. Iglesias is a top stand up comedian in the US and uses everything from storytelling to sound effects in his almost always old out shows. This Miami show also has a VIP option where VIP ticket buyers can meet Iglesias, a signed VIP item and photo. He always provides a night of laughs and entertainment.
The Comedy And Magic Of Scott & Puck
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
3385 N.E. 188th St.
Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 466-8002
www.aventuracenter.org
Date:April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Both Scott and Puck were finalists on the popular show America’s Got Talent. This show not only provides comedy but also a bit of magic, from floating people in the air to reading audience member’s minds. Their performances are aimed at celebrating diversity and challenging racial bigotry. For more information on this show be sure to check out the Facebook event.
Popovich Comedy Pet Theater
Aventura Arts & Cultural Center
3385 N.E. 188th St.
Aventura, FL 33180
(305) 466-8002
www.aventuracenter.org
Date: April 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Combining animals, comedy and ‘European-style circus extravaganza’, this comedy show is perfect for the entire family. From being voted best family show in Las Vegas, to appearances on Animal Planet and David Letterman, Popovich is known for his legendary and unique shows. He is a fifth generation circus performer and many of his animal performers are rescued from shelters throughout the country. Be sure to visit the Facebook events for the 1 p.m. show and 4 p.m. show for updates.
Katt Williams Live
James L Knight Center
400 S.E. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33131
(305) 416-5970
www.jlkc.com
Date: April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m.
Katt Williams is not only a well-known stand up comedian but is also known for his acting and rapping. His comedy hits all the ‘hard hitting subjects, from racism to politics and even drug use. Williams is sure to provide an evening of laughs with his animated comedy show. For the latest updates on this show, RSVP to the Facebook event.