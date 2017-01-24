Best Comedy Shows Coming To Miami In Spring 2017

By Suzy Fielders

For those with New Year’s resolutions to enjoy more laughs in 2017, there is no shortage of comedy in South Florida. These five comedy shows in the Miami area this Spring are sure to provide tons of laughs and entertainment. From comedy with a little magic mixed in to a family friendly comedy show, there is something for every taste on this list of comedy shows. Most of these shows will sell out so be sure to follow the links and buy tickets as soon as possible.

An Evening With David Sedaris Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 949-6722

www.arshtcenter.org Date: April 20, 2017 at 8 p.m. Be ready for a night of humor with NPR Humorist David Sedaris at the Knight Concert Hall. Sedaris is also the bestselling author of Naked, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim and Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls. This show will be right before his new book, Theft By Finding, is released on June 6, 2017. He is known for ‘slicing through cultural euphemisms and political correctness’ and as a ‘master of satire’.

Gabriel Iglesias: FluffyMania James L Knight Center

400 S.E. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 416-5970

www.jlkc.com Date: March 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Growing up in Ssection 8 housing in California with a single mother and 5 siblings, Gabriel Iglesias learned to use a sense of humor to deal with life’s struggles at a young age. Iglesias is a top stand up comedian in the US and uses everything from storytelling to sound effects in his almost always old out shows. This Miami show also has a VIP option where VIP ticket buyers can meet Iglesias, a signed VIP item and photo. He always provides a night of laughs and entertainment.

The Comedy And Magic Of Scott & Puck Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 N.E. 188th St.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 466-8002

www.aventuracenter.org Date:April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. Both Scott and Puck were finalists on the popular show America’s Got Talent. This show not only provides comedy but also a bit of magic, from floating people in the air to reading audience member’s minds. Their performances are aimed at celebrating diversity and challenging racial bigotry. For more information on this show be sure to check out the Facebook event. Related: Top Improv Comedy Nights In South Florida

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

3385 N.E. 188th St.

Aventura, FL 33180

(305) 466-8002

www.aventuracenter.org Date: April 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Combining animals, comedy and ‘European-style circus extravaganza’, this comedy show is perfect for the entire family. From being voted best family show in Las Vegas, to appearances on Animal Planet and David Letterman, Popovich is known for his legendary and unique shows. He is a fifth generation circus performer and many of his animal performers are rescued from shelters throughout the country. Be sure to visit the Facebook events for the 1 p.m. show and 4 p.m. show for updates.