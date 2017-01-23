Winderman On Whiteside: “He’s Going To Be Here For A Long Time”

January 23, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Heat, NBA

Interviews-wqam

Miami Heat beat writer for the Sun Sentinel, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s 3-game winning streak. They also talk about Monday’s matchup against the league-leading Golden State Warriors, the future of the Heat and the Jimmy Butler-to-Miami trade rumors.

On James Johnson and Dion Waiters- “I would trade them away as soon as possible.”

On Hassan Whiteside trade rumors- “Most likely they’re not going to trade Whiteside. It looks like he’s going to be here for a long time.”

On Jimmy Butler trade rumors- “That’s a Pat Riley type of name.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia