Winderman On Whiteside: “He’s Going To Be Here For A Long Time”

Miami Heat beat writer for the Sun Sentinel, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s 3-game winning streak. They also talk about Monday’s matchup against the league-leading Golden State Warriors, the future of the Heat and the Jimmy Butler-to-Miami trade rumors.
On James Johnson and Dion Waiters- “I would trade them away as soon as possible.”
On Hassan Whiteside trade rumors- “Most likely they’re not going to trade Whiteside. It looks like he’s going to be here for a long time.”
On Jimmy Butler trade rumors- “That’s a Pat Riley type of name.”
