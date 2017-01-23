What Trump Promised To Do In His First 100 Days As President

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With Inauguration Day behind us, it’s time to look at what’s next for the U.S. and President Donald Trump.

Back in October, Trump released a plan on what he wants to do in his first 100 days in office. It’s called “Donald Trump’s Contract With The American Voter.”

The plan mainly focuses on three things: “cleaning up the corruption” in Washington, protection for American workers, and restoring security and the constitutional rule of law.

His first move to clean up corruption would be to attempt to impose term limits on all members of Congress. He also plans to impose a five-year ban on White House and Congressional officials becoming lobbyists after they’ve left the government.

When it comes to protecting the American worker, he plans on identifying and ending abuses that impact American workers and lift blocks to what he calls infrastructure projects like the Keystone Pipeline. He also wants to cancel billions in payments to U.N. climate change programs and use that money to “fix America’s water and environmental infrastructure.”

When it comes to restoring rule of law, Trump plans on canceling every executive action, memorandum, and order issued by former President Barack Obama. He also wants to begin the process of selecting a replacement for the late Justice Scalia.

As for immigration, within his first 100 days, he wants to begin removing criminal illegal immigrants from the country and suspend immigration from “terror-prone” regions. He also lays out a plan to fund construction of a wall across the U.S-Mexico border with Mexico paying for it.

He also specified his plans on repealing ‘Obamacare’ and replacing it with ‘health savings accounts.’

When it comes to education, he wants education funding redirected to give parents the right to send their child to the school of their choice and end Common Core.

Click here to read the full action plan posted by Trump’s camp back in October.