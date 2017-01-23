Wannstedt On Playoffs: “Atlanta Is Built For Speed And For A Dome”

FOX Sports NFL and NCAA football studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the NFC-AFC Championship matchups.
On the Falcons- “Atlanta is built for speed and for a dome, as long as they are home on the turf they are an impressive team.”
On the Steelers- “The Steelers broke my heart. That was so disappointing. I thought all the distractions might help them. Just very disappointing from the get go.”
On the Patriots offense- “It wasn’t just wide open holes; it was wide open with nobody around you. Give Brady credit. They never tried to lock Hogan down and stay with him and I thought they could do it.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook