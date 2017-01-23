Spicer Talks Trump Administration Plans In First Official Briefing

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer focused on what’s next for the U.S. under the Trump administration.

‘Obamacare,’ immigration, tax reform, and regulatory reform are some of the items at the top of the list.

Spicer addressed Trump’s move to sign three Executive Actions including one withdrawing the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“This is not a deal that was in our country’s best interests,” said Spicer.

The president signed an order freezing federal workforce hiring except for the military. The third executive order reinstituted the “Mexico City Policy” that bans providing federal money to non-governmental organizations (NGO) that perform abortions.

“The president has made it clear he is a pro-life president,” said Spicer during an afternoon briefing.

Spicer says Trump is focusing on illegal immigrants.

“The president has been very, very clear that agencies need to focus on those who are in the country illegally,” said Spicer.

On the world stage, Spicer said President Trump plans on working with any country that shares U.S. interests.

“Right now, he’s going to negotiate the best deal on behalf of the American worker,” said Spicer.

Sitting amid dozens of reporters, Spicer defended his stance with the media.

“It’s an honor to do this and yes, I believe we have to be honest with the American people. Yes, I believe sometimes we may disagree with the facts,” said Spicer.

Spicer spoke about protesters who came out in droves over the weekend in cities around the nation – some protesting Trump as president.

“He has a healthy respect for the 1st amendment. This is what makes our country so beautiful. He’s cognizant to the fact that a lot of people were there to protest an issue of concern to them not against them.”

As for what else to expect, Spicer said Trump will announce his nomination to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Anthony Scalia within the next couple of weeks.

Watch the full press briefing below.