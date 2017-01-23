Red Cross Reports Major Blood Shortage, Urges Donations

January 23, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Blood, Blood Donations, Red Cross

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion.

Now a major blood shortage has the American Red Cross issuing an emergency call for donations.

Lori Lawrence knows how critical it is to give blood, that’s why she makes sure to donate every two months.

One of my daughters had a number of surgical procedures when she was little, and she needed blood at the time,” said Lawrence. “I know its very necessary.”

The Red Cross is hoping more people get the message and roll up their sleeves. They say the nation is facing a shortage because of all the snowy, cold weather across much of the country.

“As you would expect, we have to cancel blood drives because of inclement weather, but this year we have canceled 300 blood drives since December 1st,” said American Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern.

Donations also typically fall off over the holidays. The agency said centers are now struggling to keep up with demand, blood and platelets are being sent to hospitals faster thatn donations are coming in.

The Red Cross plans to extend hours at many of its sites over the next few weeks, to try to bring in more donors.

Jenna Lindsley, 21, said when she heard about the emergency, she went and donated immediately.

“There is no reason not to come. Its just takes an hour out of my day,” said Lindsley. “There is no reason not to give.”

Lindlsey adds that it’s the right thing to do and it can save lives.

The Red Cross is responsible for about 40 percent of the nations blood supply.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia