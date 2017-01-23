President Trump Has Busy Week Ahead After Rocky Start

January 23, 2017 10:13 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump has a busy week ahead after a rocky first weekend in the White House.

The president welcomed a group of senior aides who were sworn-in Sunday.

On Saturday, he spoke to CIA employees but the president was also thinking about Saturday’s protests that brought hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Trump met with top business executives and promised a heavy focus on creating more manufacturing jobs.

The president was also expected to sign more executive orders Monday, among those with an immediate impact would be to scale back the Obama administration’s pollution limits and non-deportation policies for some illegal immigrants.

Trump is also expected to meet with Congressional leaders later in the evening.

Yesterday the president took care of some staff work.

“I just went to the Oval Office and found this beautiful letter from President Obama,” said Trump.

At a swearing in for his senior advisers Sunday, the 45th president held up the letter left for him by his predecessor Barack Obama.

“It was really very nice of him to do that,” said Trump.

He said the contents would remain confidential and offered this about the presidency and his team.

“This is not about party. This is not about ideology…it’s about serving the American people,” said Trump.

Earlier in the day, the president was less conciliatory when he noted the hundreds of thousands who marched in Washington and across the country to protest his presidency and agenda.

On Saturday, crowd size was also on Trump’s mind during his first official trip to CIA headquarters.

“We had a massive field of people,” said Trump.

In front of about 300 CIA agents, the president lashed out at reports about attendance at his inauguration.

“They showed a field where there was practically nobody standing there,” said Trump.

The visit was designed to reset relations with an intelligence community he criticized.

“You’re gonna get so much backing, maybe you’re gonna say please don’t give us so much backing,” said Trump.

It’s a sentiment the president repeated at a reception for law enforcement and security leaders that included FBI Director James Comey.

Some Democrats blame Comey’s announcements about the email investigation for costing Hillary Clinton the election.

An inspector general probe is reviewing Comey’s conduct.

Mr. Trump’s pick for CIA director, Kansas Republican Congressman Mike Pompeo, is expected to be confirmed by the senate Monday.

Secretary of state Nominee Rex Tillerson won the backing of Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain Sunday, assuring his eventual senate confirmation.

