Official Title For Star Wars: Episode VIII Revealed

January 23, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars, The Last Jedi

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Walt Disney Co. has released title of its next Star Wars film. Episode VIII will be called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The announcement was made on StarWars.com Monday.

“We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy,” the statement read. “In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.”

The film will continue the saga of the Skywalker family and now speculation over who really is the last Jedi, is running rampant on social media.

The Last Jedi is written and directed by Rian Johnson who has previously said Episode VIII will start where The Force Awakens left off, with Luke Skywalker on top of a remote island with Rey.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. J.J. Abrams directed The Force Awakens.

The Last Jedi will be in theaters on December 15.

