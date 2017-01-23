Moving U: Stay Cool While Exercising & Having Fun

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The beginning of a New Year often brings that New Year’s resolution to get fit. Being physically active is easy and fun but it can be difficult to find the time. That’s why CBS4 is launching its Moving U campaign. We want to know how South Floridians are figuring out how to fit exercise into their crazy schedules.

It can be hard especially because it’s so hot outside but Todd Maine figured out how to do it and stay cool at the same time.

“When you’re jumping and spinning with the cold air rushing through your body, it just feels like your flying,” Maine told CBS4’s Bianca Peters. That is the only way Maine can describe how he feels on the ice at the Panthers Ice Den in Coral Springs.

Maine is an accomplished figure skater now but it didn’t start off that way.

“When I started taking lessons I was in classes with 6, 7, 8, 9-year-olds. I was the only adult for 27 weeks.”

You’re never too old to learn something new and Maine found that out on his 35th birthday. Since then, he’s never looked back.

“I just got the bug, I got the skating bug, when I started skating I got hooked and it’s all I think about,” he explained. “It’s what keeps me in shape.”

Now, years later, Maine has been all over the world for adult competitions and although winning a few medals on the ice has been a highlight, it’s the friends he’s gained off the ice that’s most important.

“That’s probably the most rewarding thing of adult figure skating, the comradery and the community I’m a part of.” Todd’s passion for skating is infectious. He even got Bianca to put on some skates after 15 years of being off the ice.

Although Bianca’s skating skills weren’t exactly gold-medal worthy, she and Todd and a lot of other people have a lot in common, they don’t like going to the gym.

“When I’m at the gym, I put my head sets on. I look at the clock and I can’t wait to leave. Right on time, in and out but when I come skating, when I look at the clock and I have to leave, I get sad I don’t want to leave. I want to stay here.” He explained it’s because he’s having fun and getting exercise.

What’s his best advice for adult beginners who want to get exercise in this unique way on the ice?

“You just have to have a passion and you can’t have excuses. Passion always trumps excuses,” he said. His second piece of advice, “You have to be fearless. If you want to skate, it’s okay to have a little fear but you have to get over it.”

The Panthers Den has people learning how to skate from 3-years-old to senior citizens.

For more information and find out how you can take up figure skating, click here for the Panthers Ice Den website.

Remember, CBS4 wants to know what’s Moving U. Email your story to cbsmiami@movingu.com and let us know what you’re doing to stay healthy and happy. Perhaps your story, like Todd’s will serve to inspire others.