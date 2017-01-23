Miami Women Struggle In Blowout Loss To Syracuse

January 23, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

SYRACUSE (CBSMiami/AP) — A strong start to the season has kept the Miami Hurricanes in the Top 25 but conference play has been tough so far for the Canes.

Brittney Sykes scored a season-high 29 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals, and Syracuse beat No. 14 Miami 81-48 on Sunday.

Alexis Peterson had 24 points and seven assists and Gabby Cooper scored 11 for Syracuse (14-7, 5-2 ACC), which snapped a two-game skid. Briana Day tied a season-high with 14 rebounds.

Sykes made a layup, hit a 3-pointer and then found Day for a layup to put the Orange up for good at 10-6 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

An 8-0 run made it 20-11 and another eight-point spurt extended it to 34-19 with 4:21 before halftime.

Sykes scored six in a row during the second run and Syracuse led by double figures the rest of the way.

Peterson hit two free throws for an 81-45 lead with 2:19 to play.

Adrienne Motley and Emese Hof had 12 points apiece for Miami (14-5, 3-4).

The Hurricanes, who have lost three of four, shot a season-low 30.5 percent and were held below 50 points for the first time this season.

Syracuse scored 25 points off 25 Miami turnovers.

