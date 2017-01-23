Lande On NFL Draft: “I Don’t See David Njoku Being A First Rounder”

January 23, 2017 3:48 PM
The GM of Junior Scouting and College Scouting Director for the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, Russ Lande joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to talk about the upcoming Senior Bowl, the NFL Draft and the best prospects for the Miami Dolphins.

On Alabama LB Tim Williams- “You just let him come screaming off the edge.”

On the Dolphins draft needs- “There’s a lot of linebackers in this draft that can help out the Dolphins.”

On Canes TE David Njoku- “Right now, I don’t see David Njoku being a first rounder.”

