Kid’s Menu Is Just As Unhealthy As It Was 5 Years Ago, Study Finds

(CBS Local) – Obesity has been a long discussed topic and there’s been a public push towards a healthier living. Unfortunately, though, a crucial option to be healthy has remained largely unchanged in five years: the kid’s menu.

A study conducted by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, found that the Kids LiveWell program, launched to do things like positively alter things like the kids menu, hasn’t changed much in restaurants.

“Although some healthier options were available in select restaurants, there is no evidence that these voluntary pledges have had an industry-wide impact,” said Alyssa Moran, the study’s lead author. “As public health practitioners, we need to do a better job of engaging restaurants in offering and promoting healthy meals to kids.”

The study found that the beverage choice on kids menus around the country generally consists of 80% of ‘sugary drinks’ like soda. Then the entrees are dense with sodium and saturated fat, no different from five years ago.

“Some restaurant chains in the U.S. have added healthier menu options, but at the end of the day, what we’re seeing is that little progress has been made to improve the nutritional quality of kid’s menu offerings despite industry pledges,” said Dr. Christina Roberto, study senior author.