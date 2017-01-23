In The Recruiting Huddle: Bryand Rincher – Piper

January 23, 2017 3:28 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Bryand Rincher, In The Huddle, Piper High School, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Bryand Rincher
POSITION: CB
SCHOOL: Sunrise Piper
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: Here is a talented young man that we first tapped into nearly two years ago after watching him run and show what a promising and bright future he had. His exceptional speed and much-improved cover skills have paved the way so far in the offseason as coaches are getting the chance to see him perform for the first time on the football field. While Rincher was not on the football radar last season, he certainly has managed to turn enough heads where everyone will be watching him right up until spring – without pads – and then throughout the month of May to evaluate his progress as a football player. The coaching staff at Piper have been talking about him for three years now – and as he heads toward his final season, college coaches will also join that group as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6736037/bryand-rincher

home button long In The Recruiting Huddle: Bryand Rincher Piper

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia