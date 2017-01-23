PLAYER: Bryand Rincher

POSITION: CB

SCHOOL: Sunrise Piper

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: Here is a talented young man that we first tapped into nearly two years ago after watching him run and show what a promising and bright future he had. His exceptional speed and much-improved cover skills have paved the way so far in the offseason as coaches are getting the chance to see him perform for the first time on the football field. While Rincher was not on the football radar last season, he certainly has managed to turn enough heads where everyone will be watching him right up until spring – without pads – and then throughout the month of May to evaluate his progress as a football player. The coaching staff at Piper have been talking about him for three years now – and as he heads toward his final season, college coaches will also join that group as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6736037/bryand-rincher