LIVE | First Official White House Press Briefing With Sean Spicer

Florida Judge Accused Of Racist And Sexist Slurs Resigns

January 23, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Jacksonville Judge, Mark Hulsey, Rick Scott

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bit of a surprise out of a Jacksonville court on Monday.

A Florida judge being investigated for allegedly making demeaning comments about women and saying black people should “go back to Africa” has abruptly resigned.

Jacksonville-based Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Rick Scott on Monday.

Hulsey had denied the allegations and was contesting the charges before the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.

However, the Florida House had initiated proceedings that could have led to his impeachment.

A report released last year alleged that during a conversation with a staff attorney, Hulsey said black people should “go get back on a ship and go back to Africa.”

Hulsey also is accused of referring to a staff attorney as a “bitch” and another derogatory term.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia