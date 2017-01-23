Florida Judge Accused Of Racist And Sexist Slurs Resigns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A bit of a surprise out of a Jacksonville court on Monday.

A Florida judge being investigated for allegedly making demeaning comments about women and saying black people should “go back to Africa” has abruptly resigned.

Jacksonville-based Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Rick Scott on Monday.

Hulsey had denied the allegations and was contesting the charges before the state Judicial Qualifications Commission.

However, the Florida House had initiated proceedings that could have led to his impeachment.

A report released last year alleged that during a conversation with a staff attorney, Hulsey said black people should “go get back on a ship and go back to Africa.”

Hulsey also is accused of referring to a staff attorney as a “bitch” and another derogatory term.

