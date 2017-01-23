Florida FBS Programs Look To Upgrade On NSD

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
Over the next week, there will be plenty of restless nights for college coaches and high school football prospects in the state of Florida – all for the same reason.
What has become one of the most coveted periods of the year for college football programs, will reach its peak on Wednesday, Feb. 1. National Signing Day.
What began with a few early morning faxes being signed and sent back for decades, has now evolved into a full day of nationally televised coverage.
While many had never dreamed of being able to announce their decision to millions on ESPN and other live telecasts and broadcasts, others are just happy to get a college education paid for.
From camps and combines, to spring and summer football, all the sacrifices made are about to pay off for so many who worked for this day.
This year, the state of Florida will have three new head coaches at the FBS level and they have all been working hard to make this first class a special one and set the tone for the future.
For University of South Florida’s Charlie Strong, Florida Atlantic University’s Lane Kiffin and Butch Davis at Florida International, this is the first of what will be many steps in building their respective programs.
Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher is in the best position you can imagine. He returns several big-time prospects and has set the program up with one of the elite classes nationally for this year and next.
Florida’s Jim McElwain and Mark Richt (UM) will also continue to try to close the gap on the rest of their respective conferences with solid classes this year and plenty of optimism for the next few years.
While there are some athletes in this current class who have enrolled early and are already have started college, we head toward NSD for those who will enroll later this year.
Here is a look at the how the seven FBS programs in Florida are currently shaping up:
FAU
SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT:
DeAndre Johnson, QB, East Mississippi CC
COMMITS:
Ernest Bagner, DE, Riverside (Ca.) CC
Tim Bonner, DE, East Mississippi CC
Roger Carter, TE, Blythewood (S.C.)
B.J. Etienne, OT, St. Thomas Aquinas
Robert Holmes, OG, West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy
Chase Hooper, DT, Alpharetta Milton (Ga.)
Jordan Merrell, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
Preston Mixon, OT, Montgomery Jefferson Davis, (Al.)
Diashun Moss, CB, Cardinal Gibbons
Isaac Readon, LB, Miami Booker T. Washington
Jalon Sheffield, DT, Tallahassee Leon
Jacob White, WR, Punta Gorda Charlotte
FIU
COMMITS:
Romelo Brooks, LB, Miami Killian
Deondre Chambers, OT, Miramar
Rashad Colson, DT, Miami Norland
Mike Crespo, OG, Doral Ronald Reagan
Richard Dames, DB, Miami Booker T. Washington
Rishard Dames, DB, Miami Booker T. Washington
Fendy Darelus, DE, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Brandon James, LB, Miami Southridge
Cornell Jones, LB, Miami Central
Tevin Jones, DE, Miami Norland
Robert McWilliams, OLB, Coral Gables
Mershawn Miller, OG, Miami Central
Hunter Moreno, FB, Miami Christopher Columbus
Jonathan Moore, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas
Kevin Oliver, DE, Davie Western
Willa Pierre, OG, Miami Booker T. Washington
D’Vonte Price, RB, Punta Gorda Charlotte
Shimoore Stern, WR, Flanagan
Terry Straughter, LB, Miami Carol City
Shemar Thornton, WR, Hallandale
Kaylan Wiggins, QB, Sanford Seminole
DeAndre Williams, Athlete, Miami Booker T. Washington
FLORIDA
ENROLLED:
Kyree Campbell, DT, Wyoming Seminary Prep (Pa.)
Kemore Gamble, TE, Miami Southridge
James Houston, LB, Plantation American Heritage
Kadeem Telfort, OT, Miami Booker T. Washington
Ladarius Toney, Athlete, Blount Eight Mile (Ala.)
COMMITS:
Jake Allen, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Elijah Blades, CB, Pasadena John Muir (Ca.)
Zech Byrd, TE, Milbrook Stanhope Elmore (Ala.)
Zachary Carter, DE, Tampa Hillsborough
Malik Davis, RB, Tampa Jesuit
Shawn Davis, CB, Miami Southridge
Deacon Green, WR, Tampa Bay Tech
Ventrell Miller, OLB, Lakeland Kathleen
T.J. Moore, OT, Charlotte Mallard Creek (N.C.)
Marco Wilson, CB, Plantation American Heritage
FSU
ENROLLED:
Cam Akers, RB, Clinton (Ms.)
Cyrus Fagan, S, Daytona Beach Mainland
Bailey Hockman, QB, Powder Springs McEachern (Ga.)
Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Bradenton IMG Academy
Tre McKitty, TE, Bradenton IMG Academy
Stanford Samuels, CB, Flanagan
Adonis Thomas, LB, Northwest Mississippi CC
COMMITS:
DeMarco Artis, OLB, Sanford Seminole
James Blackman, QB, Belle Glade Glades Central
DeCalon Brooks, LB, Tampa Gaither
Cory Durden, DT, Newberry
Grant Glennon, LS, Tallahassee Lincoln
Khalan Laborn, RB, Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan (Va.)
Tre Lawson, DE, North Augusta, S.C.
Alexander Marshall, TE, Bridgton Academy (Maine)
D.J. Matthews, WR, Jacksonville Trinity Christian
Ja’len Parks, DT, Newberry
Brady Scott, OT, Kennesaw Mount Paran Christian (Ga.)
Tamorrion Terry, WR, Ashburn Turner County (Ga.)
Zaquandre White, RB, North Fort Myers
Ontaria Wilson, CB, Ashburn Turner County (Ga.)
MIAMI
ENROLLED:
Robert Burns, RB, Miami Gulliver Prep
Amari Carter, S, Palm Beach Gardens
DeeJay Dallas, Athlete, Brunswick Glynn Academy (Ga.)
Navaughn Donaldson, OT, Miami Central
Zach Dykstra, OL, Spirit Lake, Iowa
Jonathan Garvin, DE, Lake Worth
Bradley Jennings, OLB, Jacksonville Sandalwood
Brian Polendy, TE, Denton Guyer (Tx.)
Waynmon Steed, LB, Miami Central
Cade Weldon, QB, Tampa Jefferson
COMMITS:
Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami Christopher Columbus
Zach Feagles, P, Glen Rock Ridgewood (N.J.)
Jonathan Ford, DT, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Corey Gaynor, OC, Parkland Douglas
D.J. Johnson, DE, Sacramento Luther Burbank (Ca.)
Evidence Njoku, WR, Wayne Hills (N.J.)
N’Kosi Perry, QB, Ocala Vanguard
De’Andre Wilder, OLB, Miami Carol City
UCF
SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT:
Gabriel Luyanda, OLB, Garden City CC (Kansas)
ENROLLED:
Otis Anderson, RB, Jacksonville University Christian
Antwan Collier, CB, Miami Southridge
Emmanuel Greene, WR, Bradenton IMG Academy
Anthony Robinson, WR, Richmond Benedictine (Va.)
COMMITS:
Viktor Beach, OT, Fort Myers Bishop Verot
Rennard Bozeman, CB, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson
Tariq Carpenter, S, Lincolnton Long County (Ga.)
Julio Castillo, OT, Mayo Lafayette
Mason Cholewa, DE, McKees Rocks Montour (Pa.)
Gabriel Davis, WR, Sanford Seminole
Kalia Davis, LB, Pensacola West Florida
Samuel Jackson, OT, Bradenton Lakewood Ranch
Darriel Mack, QB, Norfolk Norview (Va.)
Antwan Owens, DE, Tallahassee Godby
T.J. Pitts, ILB, Williston
Cole Schneider, OG, Fort Myers Riverdale
Noah Vedral, QB, Wahoo Bishop Naumann (Ne.)
Stephon Zayas, DE, Fort Lauderdale Dillard
Jeremiah Zio, DE, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut
USF
ENROLLED:
Jernard Phillips, WR, Miami Central
COMMITS:
Duran Bell, Jr., RB, Tampa Hillsborough
Demetri Burch, Athlete, Apopka
Daewood Davis, WR, Deerfield Beach
Darrien Grant, DE, Bradenton Southeast
Emare Hogan, WR, Orlando Dr. Phillips
Bruce Judson, Athlete, Cocoa
Kelvin Kegler, DT, Madison County
Mekhi LaPointe, S, Seffner Armwood
Frederick Lloyd, TE, Tifton Tift County (Ga.)
Jean Marcellus, OG, Tampa Jefferson
Melvin Pinkney, DT, Sarasota Booker
Nick Roberts, CB Orange Park Oakleaf
Bentlee Sanders, CB, Tampa Catholic
Randall St. Felix, WR, Miami Dr. Krop
Jeremiah Stafford, OT, Ocala Trinity Catholic