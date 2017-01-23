Florida FBS Programs Look To Upgrade On NSD

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Over the next week, there will be plenty of restless nights for college coaches and high school football prospects in the state of Florida – all for the same reason.

What has become one of the most coveted periods of the year for college football programs, will reach its peak on Wednesday, Feb. 1. National Signing Day.

What began with a few early morning faxes being signed and sent back for decades, has now evolved into a full day of nationally televised coverage.

While many had never dreamed of being able to announce their decision to millions on ESPN and other live telecasts and broadcasts, others are just happy to get a college education paid for.

From camps and combines, to spring and summer football, all the sacrifices made are about to pay off for so many who worked for this day.

This year, the state of Florida will have three new head coaches at the FBS level and they have all been working hard to make this first class a special one and set the tone for the future.

For University of South Florida’s Charlie Strong, Florida Atlantic University’s Lane Kiffin and Butch Davis at Florida International, this is the first of what will be many steps in building their respective programs.

Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher is in the best position you can imagine. He returns several big-time prospects and has set the program up with one of the elite classes nationally for this year and next.

Florida’s Jim McElwain and Mark Richt (UM) will also continue to try to close the gap on the rest of their respective conferences with solid classes this year and plenty of optimism for the next few years.

While there are some athletes in this current class who have enrolled early and are already have started college, we head toward NSD for those who will enroll later this year.

Here is a look at the how the seven FBS programs in Florida are currently shaping up:

FAU

SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT:

DeAndre Johnson, QB, East Mississippi CC

COMMITS:

Ernest Bagner, DE, Riverside (Ca.) CC

Tim Bonner, DE, East Mississippi CC

Roger Carter, TE, Blythewood (S.C.)

B.J. Etienne, OT, St. Thomas Aquinas

Robert Holmes, OG, West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy

Chase Hooper, DT, Alpharetta Milton (Ga.)

Jordan Merrell, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

Preston Mixon, OT, Montgomery Jefferson Davis, (Al.)

Diashun Moss, CB, Cardinal Gibbons

Isaac Readon, LB, Miami Booker T. Washington

Jalon Sheffield, DT, Tallahassee Leon

Jacob White, WR, Punta Gorda Charlotte

FIU

COMMITS:

Romelo Brooks, LB, Miami Killian

Deondre Chambers, OT, Miramar

Rashad Colson, DT, Miami Norland

Mike Crespo, OG, Doral Ronald Reagan

Richard Dames, DB, Miami Booker T. Washington

Rishard Dames, DB, Miami Booker T. Washington

Fendy Darelus, DE, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Brandon James, LB, Miami Southridge

Cornell Jones, LB, Miami Central

Tevin Jones, DE, Miami Norland

Robert McWilliams, OLB, Coral Gables

Mershawn Miller, OG, Miami Central

Hunter Moreno, FB, Miami Christopher Columbus

Jonathan Moore, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

Kevin Oliver, DE, Davie Western

Willa Pierre, OG, Miami Booker T. Washington

D’Vonte Price, RB, Punta Gorda Charlotte

Shimoore Stern, WR, Flanagan

Terry Straughter, LB, Miami Carol City

Shemar Thornton, WR, Hallandale

Kaylan Wiggins, QB, Sanford Seminole

DeAndre Williams, Athlete, Miami Booker T. Washington

FLORIDA

ENROLLED:

Kyree Campbell, DT, Wyoming Seminary Prep (Pa.)

Kemore Gamble, TE, Miami Southridge

James Houston, LB, Plantation American Heritage

Kadeem Telfort, OT, Miami Booker T. Washington

Ladarius Toney, Athlete, Blount Eight Mile (Ala.)

COMMITS:

Jake Allen, QB, St. Thomas Aquinas

Elijah Blades, CB, Pasadena John Muir (Ca.)

Zech Byrd, TE, Milbrook Stanhope Elmore (Ala.)

Zachary Carter, DE, Tampa Hillsborough

Malik Davis, RB, Tampa Jesuit

Shawn Davis, CB, Miami Southridge

Deacon Green, WR, Tampa Bay Tech

Ventrell Miller, OLB, Lakeland Kathleen

T.J. Moore, OT, Charlotte Mallard Creek (N.C.)

Marco Wilson, CB, Plantation American Heritage

FSU

ENROLLED:

Cam Akers, RB, Clinton (Ms.)

Cyrus Fagan, S, Daytona Beach Mainland

Bailey Hockman, QB, Powder Springs McEachern (Ga.)

Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Bradenton IMG Academy

Tre McKitty, TE, Bradenton IMG Academy

Stanford Samuels, CB, Flanagan

Adonis Thomas, LB, Northwest Mississippi CC

COMMITS:

DeMarco Artis, OLB, Sanford Seminole

James Blackman, QB, Belle Glade Glades Central

DeCalon Brooks, LB, Tampa Gaither

Cory Durden, DT, Newberry

Grant Glennon, LS, Tallahassee Lincoln

Khalan Laborn, RB, Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan (Va.)

Tre Lawson, DE, North Augusta, S.C.

Alexander Marshall, TE, Bridgton Academy (Maine)

D.J. Matthews, WR, Jacksonville Trinity Christian

Ja’len Parks, DT, Newberry

Brady Scott, OT, Kennesaw Mount Paran Christian (Ga.)

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Ashburn Turner County (Ga.)

Zaquandre White, RB, North Fort Myers

Ontaria Wilson, CB, Ashburn Turner County (Ga.)

MIAMI

ENROLLED:

Robert Burns, RB, Miami Gulliver Prep

Amari Carter, S, Palm Beach Gardens

DeeJay Dallas, Athlete, Brunswick Glynn Academy (Ga.)

Navaughn Donaldson, OT, Miami Central

Zach Dykstra, OL, Spirit Lake, Iowa

Jonathan Garvin, DE, Lake Worth

Bradley Jennings, OLB, Jacksonville Sandalwood

Brian Polendy, TE, Denton Guyer (Tx.)

Waynmon Steed, LB, Miami Central

Cade Weldon, QB, Tampa Jefferson

COMMITS:

Trajan Bandy, CB, Miami Christopher Columbus

Zach Feagles, P, Glen Rock Ridgewood (N.J.)

Jonathan Ford, DT, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Corey Gaynor, OC, Parkland Douglas

D.J. Johnson, DE, Sacramento Luther Burbank (Ca.)

Evidence Njoku, WR, Wayne Hills (N.J.)

N’Kosi Perry, QB, Ocala Vanguard

De’Andre Wilder, OLB, Miami Carol City

UCF

SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT:

Gabriel Luyanda, OLB, Garden City CC (Kansas)

ENROLLED:

Otis Anderson, RB, Jacksonville University Christian

Antwan Collier, CB, Miami Southridge

Emmanuel Greene, WR, Bradenton IMG Academy

Anthony Robinson, WR, Richmond Benedictine (Va.)

COMMITS:

Viktor Beach, OT, Fort Myers Bishop Verot

Rennard Bozeman, CB, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

Tariq Carpenter, S, Lincolnton Long County (Ga.)

Julio Castillo, OT, Mayo Lafayette

Mason Cholewa, DE, McKees Rocks Montour (Pa.)

Gabriel Davis, WR, Sanford Seminole

Kalia Davis, LB, Pensacola West Florida

Samuel Jackson, OT, Bradenton Lakewood Ranch

Darriel Mack, QB, Norfolk Norview (Va.)

Antwan Owens, DE, Tallahassee Godby

T.J. Pitts, ILB, Williston

Cole Schneider, OG, Fort Myers Riverdale

Noah Vedral, QB, Wahoo Bishop Naumann (Ne.)

Stephon Zayas, DE, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

Jeremiah Zio, DE, St. Petersburg Admiral Farragut

USF

ENROLLED:

Jernard Phillips, WR, Miami Central

COMMITS:

Duran Bell, Jr., RB, Tampa Hillsborough

Demetri Burch, Athlete, Apopka

Daewood Davis, WR, Deerfield Beach

Darrien Grant, DE, Bradenton Southeast

Emare Hogan, WR, Orlando Dr. Phillips

Bruce Judson, Athlete, Cocoa

Kelvin Kegler, DT, Madison County

Mekhi LaPointe, S, Seffner Armwood

Frederick Lloyd, TE, Tifton Tift County (Ga.)

Jean Marcellus, OG, Tampa Jefferson

Melvin Pinkney, DT, Sarasota Booker

Nick Roberts, CB Orange Park Oakleaf

Bentlee Sanders, CB, Tampa Catholic

Randall St. Felix, WR, Miami Dr. Krop

Jeremiah Stafford, OT, Ocala Trinity Catholic