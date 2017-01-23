9-Year-Old Girl Placed In Protective Custody Hadn’t ‘Showered In Over A Week’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A Broward County mother has been locked up, accused of neglecting her 9-year-old daughter.

Julie Beers ended up in court Monday morning after a man called 911 because he noticed something just didn’t seem right.

A U-Haul van was parked in front of this Deerfield Beach church. According to the police report, “Inside that van there was a rabbit running around and the windows of the van had been closed the whole time.”

When police arrived an hour later, parked next to the van was a woman and child.

The officer noted “that the van had human feces inside of it. The child looked dirty and appeared as if she had not showered in several days… The child’s fingernails on her hands and feet were covered in dirt.”

Not only that the officer added “…the child was barefooted and her feet were placed on the front passengers floorboard which was wet and covered in garbage.”

The reports details don’t end there.

“Upon speaking with the child, the child stated that she has not showered in over a week and only had a can of SpaghettiOs to eat today. She also said that she has missed school in the past few days.”

It was enough to for officers to arrest Beers and put her 9-year-old daughter in protective custody.

This isn’t the first time Beers has been arrested for child neglect. She was arrested in 2013 in Palm Beach.

Charges were eventually dropped and she was given back custody of her daughter.

Beers claims she was recently laid off and evicted and heading to Arizona.

For now she’ll stay in jail while her daughter is in states custody.