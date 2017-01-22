Women’s Rallies In South Florida Draw Large Crowds

January 22, 2017 7:59 AM By Joan Murray
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Women flooded Downtown Miami Saturday, standing with those who rallied 1200 miles away for the massive march on Washington, D.C.

All afternoon hundreds marched along Biscayne Boulevard carrying signs and chanting “Love trumps hate.”

It was part of the planned national day of action coinciding with the start of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“I’m a believer in equality and kindness and that’s not what this administration stands for,” said demonstrator Frances Alban.

Some demonstrators made their way to I-395, defying warnings from Florida Highway Patrol to not disrupt traffic.

Inside the Bayfront Amphitheater, ten thousand people heard a rallying cry to speak up and stay involved.

The speeches went beyond women’s rights.

Though it started there, it ended with a pledge to protect all human rights.

“There was a lot of rhetoric during the campaign and we hope the president doesn’t follow through on those promises,” said organizer Ken Russell.

