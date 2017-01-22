Woman Arrested After Slashing Trump Sign Because It “Ruined Her Chill”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BIG PINE KEY (CBSMiami) – A California woman was arrested on Friday for slashing a Donald Trump sign and threatening business owners with a knife.

The owners of R & T Vinyl Signs told Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies that a woman had slashed their vinyl “Trump” sign and threatened them while holding a knife.

One of the men took a photo of the woman’s vehicle as she left.

Authorities caught up with her further up the road and pulled her over, where she was identified as 30-year-old Elizabeth McSurdy.

After first denying slashing the sign and making the threats, she later confessed after being confronted with the photo, though only to destroying the sign and not making threats.

The victim also identified her as the suspect.

McSurdy said she slashed the sign because it “ruined her chill”.

While she denied threatening the men, she admitted holding the knife during the confrontation.

The knife was found by authorities in the glove department of her car.