Tornado Watch Issued For South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for much of the state of Florida, including the tri-county area.
Seven counties total are included in the 24-hour watch in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Mainland Monroe.
Strong to severe storms moved through northern and central Florida Sunday, the same front that stormed through Georgia and the southeast, killing 18 people.
Strong wind gusts are expected as the squall line develops.