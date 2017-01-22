Stolen Car Crashes Into Davie Home, Driver Runs Off

January 22, 2017 6:10 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Car Into House, Davie, Hank Tester

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The car was easy to find. It drove up onto a yard, went through a fence and didn’t stop until it crashed into a Davie home.

But where is the driver?

Both the homeowners and police are now left wondering the same thing.

“They heard breaking glass, thought it was a break-in,” said Acting Battalion Chief Andrew Roberts with Davie Fire Rescue.

It was around 4:30 a.m. when the car plowed into the home. The driver tried to back out but the car got mired down. The spinning tires gradually ate into the yard and it got stuck for good.

It gave crime scene technicians plenty to work with in determining who it belongs to.

“We understand from the Davie Police that the car was stolen,” said homeowner Louise Marrero. “I guess they lost control of the car and crashed into the side of our house. Luckily no one was hurt, we were asleep on the other side of the house.”

As day broke, the car was extracted from the home.

The Red Cross has offered assistance to the homeowners as the fire department told the couple the structure could be deemed unsafe.

“Right now, we’re trying to decide what our next step is because when you have a gaping hole in the side of your house, it’s a little difficult to decide whether you should stay or leave. We’re told we need to leave for safety reasons.”

