Severe Weather To Impact Entire State Of Florida Sunday, Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A storm developing and intensifying over the Southern Plains will move east across the southeast on Sunday.

A cold front associated with that storm will extend south into the Gulf of Mexico and move from northwest to southeast across the Gulf and eventually the entire State of Florida.

Before that front arrives the wind will increase out of the southeast and eventually gust to near 30 mph. A wind advisory goes into effect staring at noon on Sunday for South Florida.

The wind will bring in very warm air and plenty of moisture which will help to fuel the storms associated with the cold front when that moves through later Sunday evening.

The severe weather setup varies from north to south in the Florida peninsula.

North towards Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville the wind is favorable for large tornadoes to develop Sunday afternoon and in the early evening.

This is similar to what occurred in the southeast on Saturday and the day before except the region of severe weather has now shifted to the east and south slightly.

The Storm Predication Center has put out a high risk of severe weather, something not very common and worth taking note of if you have friends, family or plans to be in that area today and tonight.

Individual storms will start developing in the mid afternoon with more widespread severe weather along the cold front.

The front will move through the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m, and in addition to tornadoes, will contain gusty straight line wind, small hail and flooding rains.

Here in South Florida the wind setup is not nearly as favorable for tornadoes as the north.

This does not diminish the severe threat however, it just changes the types of storms we my get.

The setup in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe County is for damaging straight line winds to develop along the cold front that will be moving through between midnight and 4 a.m.

Expect to get a strong wind gust just ahead of the front as a squall line develops.

The wind gust will be followed by very heavy rain and even some small hail.

The rain my briefly flood areas with poor drainage along with urban areas. The storms will be moving through from northwest to southeast and in the Fort Lauderdale area by 1 a.m., Miami between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., the Keys by 4 a.m. and off the cost entirely by 6 a.m.

Given the timing of the storms you may want to make sure you have a way to get and ac on severe weather warnings while you are sleeping. Once the storms end then the wind will continue to gust bringing in slightly cooler air.

Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning the wind will still be gusting from the west to northwest creating rough seas and dropping the temperature a few degrees.

So in summary there will be severe weather moving through South Florida between Midnight and 4 a.m.

Damaging wind and hail may accompany these storms. A gusty southwest wind will precede the storms with a cooler west to northwest wind following the front.

Only a slight cooldown is expected.

Keep an eye on the radar Sunday evening and make sure you have access to warnings so you can take action if your caught in an area with severe weather.