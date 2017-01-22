Police Continue Searching For Suspects In Boynton House Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on Saturday outside of a Boynton Beach home.

A total of five people were shot, including a child who turns six years old on Sunday.

The four adult victims include three males ages 33, 30 and 28, and a 26-year-old female.

None of their injuries are considered life threatening, according to Boynton Beach Police.

Four of the victims were transported to Delray Medical Center and one was taken to Bethesda Hospital East.

Authorities are looking for a white 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows, which the suspects fled in following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.