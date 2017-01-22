Hialeah House Fire Sends Two Toddlers, One Adult To Hospital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – The Hialeah Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday afternoon.

The blaze happened at 236 E 56th Street and involved a rear bedroom where two toddlers were sleeping.

One female toddler sustained second degree burns to her arm. Both children were treated for smoke inhalation along with an adult female.

The children are approximately two and four years old.

All three people were transported to a local hospital.

Sixteen residents in the area were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The State Fire Marshalls Office and Hialeah Fire Prevention are investigating the cause of the fire.

Ten total unites responded to the house fire.