Driver Ejected After Getting Caught In Middle Of Drag Race

January 22, 2017 9:33 PM By Vanessa Borge
Filed Under: Davie, Drag Racing, Vanessa Borge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Debris scattered across a Broward street Sunday morning.

A mangled Mercedes was on one side. A totaled mini-van on the other.

It’s the aftermath of a car accident that authorities said began as a street race — one that the mini-van wasn’t taking part of.

Davie Police set up evidence markers throughout the crash scene on 33rd Street and Davie Road.

“You can see from the carnage of the crash that these vehicles were moving,” said Sgt. Mark Leone.

The red Mercedes-Benz and a silver Infiniti were speeding north on Davie Road when the Mercedes slammed into the van as it pulled out of a nearby restaurant parking lot.

“The driver of the van has been ejected, trauma alerted to the hospital,” said Sgt. Leone.

Bystanders rushed over to help.

“There was an older gentlemen in the street and he was bleeding profusely from his mouth and nose, and I couldn’t get air into him but I gave him chest compressions,” said Rebecca Thompson.

Two “very small children” in the back of the mangled Mercedes were taken to the hospital, as well. Their injuries are serious.

“Originally, the silver vehicle was not on scene, however, they did return to the scene,” Sgt. Leone added. “That vehicle was not part of the crash but could be a contributing cause of the crash.”

More from Vanessa Borge
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia