Driver Ejected After Getting Caught In Middle Of Drag Race

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Debris scattered across a Broward street Sunday morning.

A mangled Mercedes was on one side. A totaled mini-van on the other.

It’s the aftermath of a car accident that authorities said began as a street race — one that the mini-van wasn’t taking part of.

Davie Police set up evidence markers throughout the crash scene on 33rd Street and Davie Road.

“You can see from the carnage of the crash that these vehicles were moving,” said Sgt. Mark Leone.

The red Mercedes-Benz and a silver Infiniti were speeding north on Davie Road when the Mercedes slammed into the van as it pulled out of a nearby restaurant parking lot.

“The driver of the van has been ejected, trauma alerted to the hospital,” said Sgt. Leone.

Bystanders rushed over to help.

“There was an older gentlemen in the street and he was bleeding profusely from his mouth and nose, and I couldn’t get air into him but I gave him chest compressions,” said Rebecca Thompson.

Two “very small children” in the back of the mangled Mercedes were taken to the hospital, as well. Their injuries are serious.

“Originally, the silver vehicle was not on scene, however, they did return to the scene,” Sgt. Leone added. “That vehicle was not part of the crash but could be a contributing cause of the crash.”