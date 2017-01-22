Four People Hospitalized After Drag Racing Crash In Davie

January 22, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Davie, Drag Racing

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A multi-vehicle crash near Broward College in Davie has sent four people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the 3500 Blk of Davie Rd at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to Davie Police, a red Mercedes and a silver Infiniti were drag racing on Davie Road, heading north at an extremely high rate of speed.

A third vehicle, a white van, was exiting the parking lot of Restaurant Depot making a left turn to go southbound on Davie Road.

The Mercedes collided with the van and both vehicles spun out of control. The Infiniti continued down the road but later returned to the scene.

Authorities believe that the drivers of the Mercedes and Infiniti are friends and though the Infiniti did not sustain any damage, it is considered part of the accident.

The driver of the van was transported to the hospital in extremely grave condition, according to Davie Police.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated on scene but there was also two small children and a teenager in the car.

The teen, who was riding in the passenger seat, and the two children, were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

