Dan Marino Autism Walk Has Seventh Straight Successful Event

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The 7th annual Dan Marino Foundation WalkAbout Autism & Expo was held on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event was started in 2010 by the Dan Marino Foundation.

It provides a powerful and inspiring platform for South Floridians to join together as a community and promote awareness, raise funds for innovative initiatives and advocate for the needs of people living with autism.

The event gathered more than 10,000 participants that joined together for the walk.

Dan Marino and his family were at the event, as were current and former members of the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s a fun day for the families that are affected by autism and other developmental disabilities,” said Marino. “We’re raising four million dollars with this walk and the support from the community has been unbelievable.”

The Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders were also on hand in addition to some state and local elected officials.

Families got to enjoy a carnival-like atmosphere while raising money to support initiatives for those dealing with the disorder.