Brevard Deputies Save Woman, Dog From Burning Building

January 22, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Brevard County, Woman Saved

TITUSVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Deputies jumped to action over the weekend to save a woman and her pet from a blazing fire.

Brevard County authorities say deputies rescued a woman in a wheelchair from a fire, along with her pet dog.

A news release Saturday from Cpl. Dave Jacobs says three deputies were called early Friday to a Merritt Island address where a home was reported on fire.

When bystanders said, “She’s still in there,” Deputy Jesse Doucette looked inside and saw an unconscious woman slumped in a wheelchair.

The news release says Doucette crawled through the heat and smoke and dragged her to safety.

He and Deputy Ben Fisher performed first aid until firefighters arrived.

The news release says Deputy Robert Bennett found an unconscious dog inside the home, dragged it outside and used an oxygen tank until it began breathing again.

The woman’s name and condition were not immediately released.

