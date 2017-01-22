Boil Water Order Issued For Village Of Bal Harbour

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BAL HARBOUR (CBSMiami) – The Village of Bal Harbour has been placed under a precautionary boil water order.

The order is due to a temporary loss of water service due to an emergency repair of a water main.

Repairs to the water line on Bay Harbor Islands, which was first installed in 1989, continue to be made.

Drivers may want to avoid the area of 96th Street between West Harbor Drive and Bay Harbor Terrace until the repairs are completed as lane closures may be necessary to accommodate the repair work.

Water service has been restored but all water used for drinking should be boiled until further notice prior to consumption.

Bring water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before using for consumption.

All other water uses, including bathing and other household needs, are fine.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will be sampling the water and once all tests have been cleared, the boil water restrictions will be lifted.