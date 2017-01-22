Balloon Left At Florida Grave Hits Utility Line, Knocks Out Power

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KISSIMMEE (CBSMiami/AP) — An unlikely source caused power to go out for a large group of Floridians.

Power was knocked out for almost 1,400 central Florida homes and businesses when a metallic balloon left at a gravesite broke free and struck a utility line.

Authorities say the balloon covered in red hearts broke free Friday from a floral arrangement left by a grave at Rose Hill Cemetery in Kissimmee.

Utility workers nearby heard a loud pop, rushed over and found the balloon had started a small grass fire.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 1,354 customers were without power as the crew worked to repair the line. Power was restored early Friday afternoon.

Kissimmee Utility Authority spokesman Chris Gent says the incident shows the dangers metallic balloons pose when they come in contact with power lines.

Gent says such balloons shouldn’t be released or displayed outside.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)