Missing Child Found Safe On Big Pine Key

January 21, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Florida Keys, Missing Child, Monroe County Sheriff's Office

BIG PINE KEY (CBSMiami) — Authorities say the search for a 10-year-old girl who disappeared in Big Pine Key has ended with her safe recovery.

Anna Rogers, 10. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Dept.)

Anna Rogers, 10. (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Anna Rogers asked her mother to walk to the library from their home on Pond Lane, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

She texted her mother Saturday she was leaving at 12:22 p.m. but never made it.

However, shortly after police issued the alert, the girl was found unharmed.

“A witness called to say she knew where Anna was. She’d gone offshore with a family on their boat. She told the family she had permission to go,” the sheriff’s office said.

She was taken into the custody of law enforcement to be returned to her mother.

