Bayfront Park Holds Women’s Rally In National Day Of Action

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — On the first day of the new administration, thousands across the country gathered in protest and demanding positive change.

Miami’s Bayfront Park is playing host to the South Florida Women’s Rally Saturday afternoon, representing the diverse issues many feel a Donald Trump administration has threatened, including women, immigrants, Muslims and LGBT Americans.

“Since the election, I’ve heard from a lot of people who want to know how they can be more involved and what they can do to help,” said Stephanie Myers, a lead organizer of the event. “Human rights are a non-partisan issue. Decency for ourselves, our families and our neighbors is something we all want. Whether that’s access to healthcare, education or just receiving equal treatment. So this rally is about harnessing all that positive energy right now in order to address oppression in all its forms.”

The South Florida Rally coincides with the Women’s March on Washington D.C., where roughly half a million people gathered. Many wore pink “pussyhats,” poking fun at the new president’s campaign rhetoric.

More than 600 “sister marches” were planned to take place around the United States, as well as many cities around the world like Amsterdam, Berlin, and London, all in support of women’s rights.