Women To March In Nationwide Rallies For Rights

January 20, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, Women's March

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In an effort to make their voices heard by the incoming Trump administration, thousands of women plan to rally at cities nationwide on Saturday.

A massive Women’s March, possibly the largest in the nation, will be held in Washington D.C.

Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.

Janelle Monae, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are set to perform as are Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells.

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monae said in a statement. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

About 200 other “sister marches” are also scheduled for Saturday around the country.

In Miami, the Women’s Rally in South Florida will kick off at 1 p.m. at Bayfront Park.

“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us–women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear,” said organizers in a statement.

They say their rally will send a bold message to President Trump and his administration that women’s rights are human rights and they will stand together to protect them.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend the women’s march in Chicago. Organizers say the Chicago event is intended to send a message to the Trump administration “that women will defend and further their rights.”

